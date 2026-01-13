WTI prices return above $60.00 as the conflict in Iran escalates 

The US benchmark WTI Oil has appreciated more than $4 per barrel in a four-day rally, reaching nearly two-month highs at $60.50 on Tuesday, before pulling back to the $60.00 area. Investors’ fears that the unrest in Iran might cause supply disruptions in one of the world’s main Crude producers have been pushing prices over the last few days.

Riots in Iran are reported to have caused more than 650 deaths amid the regime’s fierce repression of the protesters. Tehran authorities, meanwhile, have raised their tone as the US and Israel mull action against Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.



US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that a 25% additional tariff on imports to the US from countries that do business with the Islamic Republic. Trump also flagged the possibility of “very strong” action against Iran in retaliation for their handling of the protests.

Venezuela, on the other hand, is expected to resume crude Oil exports soon, which is keeping prices from rising higher.

A Reuters report on Friday stated that Commodity traders Trafigura and Vitol have agreed to provide logistical support for the sale of Venezuelan oil at the request of the US government. The report also said that the first vessel could be loaded this week.