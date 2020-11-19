WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears

- WTI prices consolidate between $41 and 1.4200.
- Concerns about global demand weigh on WTI longs.
- The market remains cautious with all eyes on the OPEC meeting,
Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.
Oil prices tread water with all eyes on the OPEC
The price of the West Texas Intermediate barrel opened the day on the back foot on fresh concerns about the impact of COVID-19 in global demand with the investors holding their breath before the OPEC meeting on November 30 where the main worlds’ producers will discuss their plan to taper the current output cuts.
News about the rising coronavirus death toll in the US, which reached 250,000 on Wednesday and New York City’s decision to close all public schools have hammered risk appetite on Thursday. Likewise, Russia and Japan have reported increased numbers of contagions which has boosted fears about oversupply.
On the positive side, US oil stocks reported a smaller than expected increase on the week of November 13, according to the Energy Information Agency, which provided initial support for prices on Thursday.
WTI remains steady above $41
From a technical perspective, oil prices are moving sideways with support levels at $41 (November 18 low) and below here, at $40 (psychological level and November 13, 16 lows) and 50-day SMA at $39.50. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at $42 (November 16 high) and above here, $43 (November 11 high) and late August highs at $43.80.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|41.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.46
|Daily SMA50
|39.73
|Daily SMA100
|40.59
|Daily SMA200
|37.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.68
|Previous Daily Low
|41.32
|Previous Weekly High
|43.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.43
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7300 level amid risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair got to bounce at the end of the day on hopes the US Congress may resume stimulus talks. Wall Street turned green, AUD/USD remained below 0.7300.
EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes
The dollar came under selling pressure as stocks recovered on headlines suggesting the US Congress will restart stimulus talks. EUR/USD nears 1.1890 tops.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support
Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.
Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?
Massive 30-40% corrections are nothing new to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin steady ascent from zero to nearly $20,000 was accompanied by large price swings.
WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears
Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.