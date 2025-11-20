WTI Price Forecast: Momentum stabilizes but upside remains limited

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude steadies on Thursday after falling more than 2% on the previous day, as market sentiment turns cautious ahead of the US sanction deadline on two major Russian oil firms. At the time of writing, WTI is trading around $59.70, up nearly 0.70% on the day.

Traders are treading carefully, with the upcoming cutoff seen as a potential near-term supply risk, even as broader concerns around oversupply and a fragile demand outlook continue to cap the upside.

From a technical perspective, WTI’s near-term setup continues to lean bearish, with the price holding below both the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The repeated failed attempt to climb above the $61.50-$62.00 region highlights persistent selling pressure. This area also aligns closely with the 50-day SMA, making it an important barrier for any meaningful recovery attempt.

On the upside, a daily close above the $61.50-$62.00 region would be required to improve short-term momentum. A breakout above this zone could open the path toward the 100-day SMA near $62.70.

On the downside, immediate support is located at last week’s low near $58.12. A sustained drop below this level could trigger renewed selling pressure, exposing the October 22 low at $57.31, followed by the October swing low around $56.00.

Momentum indicators are showing early signs of stabilization. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 48 is neutral, and a move above 50 would help strengthen the near-term tone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is edging back above the zero line, with the MACD line close to the signal line and a shallow positive histogram that hints at fading downside pressure.