WTI Price Analysis: WTI price soars after Powell’s testimony

- WTI jumped to its highest level since June 8, reaching $72.70.
- Powell didn’t deliver hawkish surprises, maintaining his stance from last Wednesday’s presser.
- A positive market mood and rising stocks fueled the rise in black gold.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to its highest level in two weeks and then stabilized at $72.40 following Jerome Powell’s testimony before the US Congress. Despite hinting at additional hikes, he noted that the economy and the labor market remain strong, which fueled a positive market environment and a recovery in US stocks. In addition, the USD, measured by the DXY index, fell to 102.05, seeing more than 0.40% losses.
Stocks recover after Powell’s testimony
Before the US Congress, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the US, stated that “nearly all FOMC participants expect it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by year-end”. However, he brought optimism to markets stating that he sees wages moderating, and as he confirmed that the decision will remain data-dependent. Expectations of the Fed nearing the end of its tightening cycle strengthen the WTI as Oil prices tend to be negatively correlated with interest rates.
In addition, the US stock markets cleared part of daily losses following the comments but continued to correct the overbought condition seen in last week’s impressive gains.
For the rest of the week, the focus will shift to US Jobless Claims data on Thursday and S&P Manufacturing PMI data on Friday for investors to continue modeling their expectations towards the next Fed meeting in July. As for now, as per the CME FedWatch tool, investors are discounting a 25 basis point (bps) hike.
WTI Levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the WTI holds a neutral to bullish stance for the short term. Despite indicators regaining traction and jumping to positive territory, the price still remains below the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
That being said, upcoming resistances line up at $73.00, followed by the 100-day SMA at $74.45 and the $75.00 psychological mark. On the other hand, supports are seen in the $72.00 area, followed by the 20-day SMA at $70.77 and the $70.00 zone.
WTI Daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.55
|Today Daily Change
|1.66
|Today Daily Change %
|2.34
|Today daily open
|70.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.96
|Daily SMA50
|73.29
|Daily SMA100
|74.55
|Daily SMA200
|78.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.35
|Previous Daily Low
|69.77
|Previous Weekly High
|72.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.95
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to one-month highs above 1.0970
EUR/USD rose further, approaching 1.1000 during the American session on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments regarding further policy tightening and positive risk flows weighed on the US dollar, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2750, erases daily losses
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2750 area after having dropped below 1.2700 in the European session. Renewed US Dollar weakness during FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony helped the pair find its footing ahead of the BOE's policy announcements on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD bounces from a fresh three-month low, bulls still not interested Premium
Gold recovered from a fresh three-month low of $1,919.12 a troy ounce, as the US Dollar lost momentum following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
Bitcoin price breaches $30,000 on Binance, three catalysts power mega rally
Bitcoin price rallied past $30,000 on Wednesday, in the largest short squeeze in June. The largest asset by market capitalization climbed 12% from Tuesday’s low to $30,000, overnight.
MULN stock surges 18% on Wednesday after 30% crash
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped 18% at the start of trading on Wednesday's regular session, rising from $0.16 to $0.19. CEO David Michery sold more than 2 million shares for close to $0.26.