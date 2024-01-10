WTI Price Analysis: Sticks to modest gains below mid-$72.00s, not out of the woods yet

Share:

WTI Oil prices gain some positive traction for the second straight day, albeit lack follow-through.

The technical setup remains tilted in favour of bearish and supports prospects for deeper losses.

Any further move up is likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 50-day SMA.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil prices attract some buyers for the second successive day on Wednesday, albeit lack follow-through and remain below the overnight swing high through the first half of the European session. The commodity currently trades just below mid-72.00s, up nearly 0.35% for the day.

From a technical perspective, Crude Oil prices remain below 50, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which favours bearish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and warrant some caution before positioning for a fresh leg down. Hence, any meaningful slide below the $2.00 round figure is more likely to find decent support ahead of the $71.00 mark.

The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively will reaffirm the negative outlook and drag Crude Oil prices below the $70.00 psychological mark, towards the monthly low, around the $69.40 region. Some follow-through selling could make the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory further towards testing sub-$68.00 levels, of a multi-month low touched in December.

On the flip side, the immediate hurdle is pegged near the $73.00-$73.10 region, above which a fresh bout of a short-covering rally has the potential to lift Crude Oil prices back towards the $74.00 round figure. This is followed by the 50-day SMA, currently around the $74.35 zone, which if cleared decisively might shift the bias in favour of bullish traders and pave the way for a move towards the $75.00 psychological mark.

WTI Crude Oil daily chart

Technical levels to watch