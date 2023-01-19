- WTI crude oil refreshes weekly low as it breaks short-term key support.
- Convergence of 50-SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement restricts immediate downside.
- Two-week-old ascending support line, 76.85 support confluence to test the bears.
- Upside momentum remains elusive below $81.00 round figure.
WTI takes offers to renew weekly bottom around $78.50 during early Thursday in Europe. In doing so, the black gold bears cheer the downside break of a one-week-old ascending trend line support, now resistance, amid bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI conditions.
It’s worth noting, however, that a convergence of the 50-SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the quote’s weakness during early December, near $78.30, appears a tough nut to crack for the short-term WTI bears.
In a case where the energy benchmark remains weaker past $78.30, an upward-sloping support line from January 05, close to $77.50, could probe the oil bears.
Also acting as the key downside filter is the $76.85-80 support confluence that encompasses the 200-SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the aforementioned move in December.
It should be observed that the RSI is declining towards the oversold territory and hence the quote’s downside past $76.80 appears difficult.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the support-turned-resistance line, close to $80.30, to recall the WTI bulls.
Even so, a horizontal area comprising the levels marked during late December and early January, close to $81.00-10, may further check the upside momentum.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.21
|Today daily open
|79.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.02
|Daily SMA50
|78.35
|Daily SMA100
|81.94
|Daily SMA200
|92.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.67
|Previous Daily Low
|79.33
|Previous Weekly High
|80.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.89
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
