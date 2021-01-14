WTI Price Analysis: Sidelined in Asia with bearish RSI divergence on 4H

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, is currently changing hands near $52.82. Oil is trading largely unchanged on the day, having faced rejection near $54.00 on Wednesday.

According to the bearish divergence of the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index (RSI), the pullback from Wednesday's high could be extended to the 4-hour chart 50-candle Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently at $52.15.

A violation there would expose the higher low of $51.50 created on the 4-hour chart on Jan. 11.

A move above $53.40, the high of the right shoulder of the 15-minute chart head-and-shoulders pattern, would open the doors for a re-test of $53.93 (Jan. 13 high).

4-hour chart

Trend: Bull market pullback

Technical levels