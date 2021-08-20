WTI Price Analysis: Remains poised to refresh three-month low

- WTI portrays a corrective pullback from May’s low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained breaks of the key supports keep sellers hopeful.
- 200-DMA can challenge bears below May’s bottom, bulls remain cautious below $66.90.
WTI snaps six-day downtrend to consolidate recent losses around $63.83, up 0.30% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the energy benchmark bounces off the lowest levels in three months tested the previous day.
Even so, the black gold remains below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of March–July upside, not to forget the monthly horizontal line and a descending resistance line from July 30.
Given the MACD histogram flashing bearish signals, backed by the aforementioned breakdowns, WTI oil prices may remain directed towards the May 2020 low of $61.52.
However, the quote’s weakness below May’s bottom will be challenged by a convergence of the late April’s low and 200-DMA level around $60.60.
Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibo. guards the commodity’s immediate recovery, around $64.60, ahead of the stated horizontal line from July, close to the $65.00 threshold.
However, a convergence of 50% Fibo, descending trend line from July 30 and the previous support line from March 23, around $66.90, become crucial resistance to watch past $65.00.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|63.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.1
|Daily SMA50
|70.96
|Daily SMA100
|67.66
|Daily SMA200
|60.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.54
|Previous Daily Low
|62.39
|Previous Weekly High
|69.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|65.03
|Previous Monthly High
|76.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Head-and-shoulders confirmation eyed for further losses below 1.1700
EUR/USD retreats towards the yearly low of 1.1665, recently sidelined around 1.1680, amid an inactive Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair seesaws around the neck-line of a bearish head-and-shoulders chart pattern on the 4H play.
GBP/USD renews monthly bottom above 1.3600 on Brexit, covid woes
Having dropped the most since June, GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3630, battling the key technical support, during Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair justifies the recently easy consumer confidence figures while also bearish the burden of the Brexit and coronavirus jitters.
King Dollar weighs on XAU/USD below $1,800
Gold had the biggest daily fall in two weeks on Thursday, sidelined near $1,780 as the Asian traders brace for Friday. The virus-led rush to risk-safety could be cited as the key catalyst dragging down the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?