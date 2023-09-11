WTI Price Analysis: Remains confined in multi-day-old trading range, bulls have the upper hand

- WTI Crude Oil prices extend the sideways consolidative price move on the first day of a new week.
- The setup favours bulls and supports prospects for a breakout through a one-week-old trading range.
- A break below the trading range support will expose last week's swing low, around $84.60-$84.55.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil prices ticks lower during the Asian session on Monday, albeit lack follow-through selling and currently hover around mid-$86.00s, down nearly 0.20% for the day.
Looking at the broader picture, the black liquid remains confined in a familiar trading band held over the past week or so. The prospects of tighter global supplies, along with hopes for a demand recovery in China, continue to act as a tailwind for WTI Crude Oil prices. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) retracement slide, from a six-month peak touched last week, turns out to be another factor lending some support to the USD-denominated commodity.
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action comes on the back of the recent rally to the highest level since mid-November and might be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. This, along with bullish oscillators, suggests that the path of least resistance for WTI Crude Oil prices is to the upside. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is placed near the overbought territory and holding back bulls from placing fresh bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing breakout through the trading range resistance, around the $87.55 region, before positioning for any further gains. WTI Crude Oil prices might then accelerate the momentum towards the $88.00 round figure en route to the $88.60 intermediate hurdle, the $89.00 mark and the next relevant barrier near the $89.30-$89.35 zone.
On the flip side, the $86.00 round figure could protect the immediate downside ahead of the $85.60-$85.50 area, representing the lower boundary of the aforementioned trading range. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for some meaningful corrective decline. The subsequent downfall might then drag WTI Crude Oil prices below the $85.00 psychological mark, towards last week's swing low, around the $84.60-$84.55 region.
WTI 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|86.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.09
|Daily SMA50
|79.42
|Daily SMA100
|75.5
|Daily SMA200
|76.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.38
|Previous Daily Low
|85.66
|Previous Weekly High
|87.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.58
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends BoJ's Ueda-led slide toward 146.00
USD/JPY is extending its sell-off toward 146.00, having opened with a big-figure bearish gap. The pair remains undermined by the hawkish comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, who signaled possible rate hikes.
AUD/USD regains 0.6400 and beyond on USD correction
AUD/USD is gaining the upside traction above 0.6400 early Monday, cheering the USD/JPY sell-off driven US Dollar weakness and an uptick in the AUD/PY cross. Markets ignore a cautious mood and higher US Treasury bond yields.
Gold testing bullish commitments, will 21 DMA hold?
Gold price is bouncing back toward the $1,930 round figure, having found fresh demand once again near the $1,915 region. Gold price is capitalizing on a renewed correction in the United States Dollar (USD), despite a mixed market mood and a rally in the US Treasury bond yields.
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
US CPI holds the key
As we delve deeper into the fall season, monitoring the evolving dynamics between economic growth and interest rates becomes increasingly intriguing. One critical factor that may determine the course of this tension is inflation.