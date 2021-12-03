WTI Price Analysis: Recovery moves need validation from 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI fades bounce off 15-week low, grinds higher during the second positive day in four.
  • Oversold RSI conditions favor rebound, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.
  • Bears await a clear break of ascending support line from March.

WTI crude oil prices struggle to keep the previous day's recovery moves from late August around $67.00 during Friday’s Asian session.

The black gold’s stated rebound portrays the importance of an upward sloping trend line from March 23 with the oversold RSI conditions suggesting further recovery.

However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March-October upside, around $68.00, probes the oil buyers before directing them to the key 200-DMA hurdle of $69.85.

Also acting as an upside filter is the $70.00 threshold and 50% Fibo. near $71.20.

Alternatively, a daily closing below the multiday-old support line near $64.75 will redirect the WTI bears to attack August month’s low of $61.73.

Following that, the $60.00 round figure may probe the commodity sellers before directing them to March’s low of $57.27.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 67
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.37%
Today daily open 66.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.13
Daily SMA50 78.31
Daily SMA100 73.73
Daily SMA200 69.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 67.19
Previous Daily Low 62.34
Previous Weekly High 79.02
Previous Weekly Low 67.31
Previous Monthly High 83.97
Previous Monthly Low 64.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 65.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 64.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 60.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 58.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

