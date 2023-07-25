WTI Price Analysis: Oil prices rise amid Chinese stimulus, capped by overbought conditions

According to the daily chart , the WTI’s upside may be limited as indicators leap towards overbought conditions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in positive territory near 70.00 while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints green bars since late June, suggesting that a downward correction may be on the horizon. That being said, the overall outlook for the WTI is bullish as it tardes above its main Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) of 20,100 and 200-days and the cross between the 20 and 100 day averages suggest that the bulls are in command.

On the other hand, all eyes are on Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. Markets expected Chair Powell to deliver a 25 basis point (bps) hike to 5.25% and a data-dependent message. According to several analysts, as the US economy is holding resilient and the labour market still shows tightness, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) won’t be so comfortable taking off the table an additional hike past July. In that sense, messaging in the policy statement and Powell’s presser will be key.

Earlier in the day, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the Politburo - the ruling Communist Party's top decision-making body - announced they will take up economic policy adjustments to raise domestic demand and bolster confidence. As China is the world's biggest oil importer, a more robust local economy would boost energy prices, increasing the black gold price.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.