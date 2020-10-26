WTI Price Analysis: Oil price hits three-week low

- WTI hits three-week low, extending the previous week's 3% decline.
- The daily chart indicators scope for further losses.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, fell to $38.83 during Monday's early Asian trading hours to hit the lowest level since Oct. 5.
At press time, WTI is trading at $39.18, representing a -1.68% decline on the day.
The daily chart relative strength index now shows an ascending triangle breakdown, a bearish pattern. Further, the daily chart MACD histogram has crossed into the bearish territory below zero.
As such, oil prices could suffer deeper losses this week. The bearish case would strengthen if prices find acceptance under the immediate support at $39.04 (Oct. 12 low).
On the higher side, the horizontal resistance at $41.72 is the level to beat for the bulls.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.68
|Today daily open
|39.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.21
|Daily SMA50
|40.62
|Daily SMA100
|40.47
|Daily SMA200
|38.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.99
|Previous Daily Low
|39.65
|Previous Weekly High
|41.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.65
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.01
