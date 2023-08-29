WTI Price Analysis: Oil price drops below $80.00 within immediate bearish channel

- WTI crude oil extends the week-start retreat within a fortnight-old bearish channel.
- Downside break of rising support line from Wednesday, looming bear cross on MACD also favor energy sellers.
- Oil price recovery needs validation from 100-SMA and US data to recall commodity buyers.
WTI crude oil remains pressured for the second consecutive day as sellers attack the 200-SMA support amid the early hours of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold justifies an immediate support break while reversing from the upper line of a two-week-long descending trend channel, down 0.20% on a day near $79.65 at the latest.
Apart from the reversal from the channel’s resistance and a downside break of an ascending trend line from the last Wednesday, an impending bear cross on the MACD indicator joins the RSI (14) line’s retreat to keep the Oil sellers hopeful.
However, a clear break of the 200-SMA level of $79.55 becomes necessary for sellers to keep control.
Following that, the double bottoms marked on August 03 and 17, around $78.60–50, will challenge the energy benchmark sellers.
In a case where the black gold remains bearish past $78.50, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the stated channel’s bottom line, close to $76.80 at the latest, can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the previous support line and the bearish channel’s top line restricts the immediate upside of the WTI crude oil price near the $80.00 threshold.
Even if the Oil price remains firmer past $80.00, the 100-SMA and late August swing high could test the buyers around $80.80 and $81.70 in that order.
Apart from the technical details, the looming US data about inflation and employment, as well as the weekly Oil inventories, also appear crucial to determine the short-term WTI moves.
Also read: Crude Oil Futures: Further consolidation in the pipeline
WTI crude oil: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|79.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.85
|Daily SMA50
|76.75
|Daily SMA100
|75.12
|Daily SMA200
|75.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.71
|Previous Daily Low
|79.48
|Previous Weekly High
|81.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.53
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
