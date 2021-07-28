WTI Price Analysis: Oil buyers need $72.20 breakout to retake controls

- WTI eases from intraday top, remains mildly bid.
- Convergence of 200-SMA, three-week-old descending trend line probes bulls.
- Pullback moves can retest weekly support line, MACD portrays traders’ indecision.
WTI crude oil fades early Asian strength, eases to $71.90 by the press time of pre-European session trading on Wednesday. Even so, the black gold prints 0.27% gains on a day while keeping the previous day’s rebound from $70.90.
With the sluggish MACD conditions, bearish of late, the recent tops surrounding $72.20, also including 200-SMA and a downward sloping trend line from July 06, will keep testing the oil bulls.
However, a clear upside break of the same won’t hesitate to recall the $75.00 to the chart, comprising the mid-month top, before directing the energy buyers toward the monthly top near $76.40.
Alternatively, a pullback move, which is widely expected, will revisit a week-old support line near $70.80, a break of which will direct the WTI sellers to the $70.00 threshold.
It should be noted though that the oil bears’ dominance past $70.00 will be questioned by the last Thursday’s low near $69.70 before highlighting the monthly low surrounding $65.00.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|71.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.15
|Daily SMA50
|70.44
|Daily SMA100
|66.56
|Daily SMA200
|58.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.13
|Previous Daily Low
|70.92
|Previous Weekly High
|72
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.99
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.46
