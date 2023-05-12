WTI Price Analysis: Oil bears eye further downside towards $70.70-60

- WTI crude oil takes offers to refresh intraday low, drops for the third consecutive day.
- Clear downside break of key HMAs, sluggish oscillators favor the black gold’s further declines.
- One-week-old horizontal support can prod energy bears amid nearly oversold RSI, looming bull cross on MACD.
WTI crude oil remains pressured for the third consecutive day after reversing from a one-week high, taking offers to refresh intraday bottom around $71.10 amid early Friday.
In doing so, the energy benchmark justifies the previous day’s downside break of the 100 and 200 Hourly Moving Averages (HMAs). Adding strength to the bearish bias about the black gold are the sluggish conditions of the MACD and RSI indicators, also known as the oscillators.
It’s worth noting that a one-week-old horizontal support area surrounding $70.70-60 joins nears the oversold RSI (14) line to restrict the immediate downside of the WTI crude oil.
Following that, the $70.00 psychological magnet and $69.50 may entertain the Oil sellers before directing them to the recently flashed multi-month low of around $64.30.
On the contrary, a convergence of the 200-HMA and a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the Oil Price weakness from April 24 to May 03, near $71.70, appears a tough nut to crack for the energy buyers to convince the markets.
Even so, a successful break of the 100-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, respectively near $72.55 and $73.50, becomes necessary for the WTI bulls to retake control.
WTI crude oil: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45%
|Today daily open
|71.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.27
|Daily SMA50
|75.3
|Daily SMA100
|76.66
|Daily SMA200
|80.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.47
|Previous Daily Low
|70.64
|Previous Weekly High
|76.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.31
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
