WTI Price Analysis: Keeps recovery moves from short-term EMAs to battle $53.00

WTI picks up bids while keeping the previous day’s recovery moves.

Monday’s bullish Doji backs sustained trading beyond key supports.

RSI conditions can challenge bulls around monthly high.

WTI rises to $53.12 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark extends Tuesday’s recovery moves from 10-day SMA while staying above 21-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from early November.

Considering the strong RSI conditions, a bit lower than the overbought area, coupled with the quote’s successful trading above key support, a continuation of the uptrend can’t be ruled out. It should also be noted that Monday’s bullish Doji formation also favors the black gold’s further rise.

However, the $53.86-93 area comprising the monthly high, followed by the $54.00 round-figure will challenge the WTI buyers.

Should RSI stay away from the overbought area beyond the $54.00 threshold, February 2020 top near $54.70 will gain the market’s attention.

Alternatively, a downside break of 10-day EMA, currently around $52.20, needs to defy Monday’s doji with a clear decline below $51.80 to convince short-term sellers.

Even so, 21-day EMA and the stated support line, respectively near $50.80 and $50.50, will challenge the WTI sellers ahead of the $50.00 psychological magnet.

To sum up, WTI justifies its upside momentum while staying above key short-term support amid strong RSI conditions, which in turn directs the energy buyers towards the early 2020 tops.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Bullish