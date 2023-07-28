WTI Price Analysis: Juggles around $80.00 after a stellar rally

- Oil prices turn sideways after a rally around $80.00 as investors await US data.
- Investors hope a peak in Fed’s interest rates has been seen and the central bank will keep rates stable for the entire year.
- WTI prices delivered a breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, demonstrate a directionless performance after climbing to near the crucial resistance of $80.00 in the London session. The oil price struggles to find further direction as investors await more guidance about September’s monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, investors hope a peak in interest rates by the Fed has seen and the central bank will keep rates stable for the entire year. For further guidance, investors will focus on United States Q2 labor cost index and the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation.
It is worth noting that oil prices have maintained strength despite global central banks raising interest rates further. This indicates that investors believe that global interest rates are near peak and a bad time for oil is over.
WTI prices delivered a breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on a daily scale. A breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern results in wider ticks and heavy volume. Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $76.00 indicates that the short-term trend is bullish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is active.
For further upside, the oil price needs to break the intraday high of $80.42 decisively, which will drive the asset toward January 3 high at $81.56 followed by April 12 high at $83.40.
In an alternate scenario, an explosive downside move below July 17 low at $73.80 would drag the asset toward June 21 high at $72.70 and the round-level support of $70.00.
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|79.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.96
|Daily SMA50
|72.49
|Daily SMA100
|73.53
|Daily SMA200
|76.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.42
|Previous Daily Low
|78.72
|Previous Weekly High
|77.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.78
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike and commentary will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800 despite modest USD strength
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2800, despite modest US Dollar strength in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar builds on the previous day's strong rally from a one-week low and climbs to its highest level since July 10 ahead of US PCE inflation.
Gold price turns bearish as hopes of more rate hikes in September solidify
Gold price falls back as Greenback swallows steroids amid US economic resilience. US Q2 GDP, demand for Durable Goods in June remained robust due to higher consumer spending.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit Premium
PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation as it rapidly adjusts to consumers' changing preferences. If shoppers rush to buy Barbie dolls in response to the movie, their weight in calculations of price rises grows fast.