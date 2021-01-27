WTI Price Analysis: Focus on Wednesday’s close amid a potential bull flag

- WTI reverses Tuesday’s losses, looks to extend the recovery.
- Daily chart spots a likely bull flag amid bullish RSI.
- Focus on Wednesday’s close price, EIA and US data.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) battles the $53 mark, reversing most of Tuesday’s losses, as the bulls await the Energy Information Administration (EIA) US crude stockpiles data for fresh directives.
From a near-term technical perspective, the black gold remains in a consolidation phase after recoding multi-month highs at $53.93 on January 13.
The rally in the first week of this month that followed the consolidation charted a bull flag on the daily chart, which could likely get confirmed on a daily closing above $53.09 – the falling trendline resistance.
The bullish breakout would open doors towards the multi-month tops, above which the $55 threshold would be in sight.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently trades at 63.12, pointing to more gains.
Alternatively, the pattern will get invalidated if the price closes the day below $51.03, the falling trendline support.
Ahead of that level, the 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $51.52 would challenge the bears’ commitment.
WTI daily chart
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|52.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51.47
|Daily SMA50
|48.28
|Daily SMA100
|43.96
|Daily SMA200
|40.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.2
|Previous Daily Low
|52.27
|Previous Weekly High
|53.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.43
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.21 on dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD has been extending its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation. Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve, which is set to leave rates unchanged but hint of the next moves.
GBP/USD trades near multi-year highs amid covid headlines
GBP/USD is trading above 1.37, near the highest since 2018 it reached on Tuesday. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. The Fed's first decision of 2021 is awaited.
Stellar will skyrocket by 70% if it breaks above critical resistance
Stellar Development Fund invests $5 million in Wyre, a crypto payments company. Stellar is grinding closer to a forming bull flag pattern breakout, eyeing $0.46. A break under the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart could force XLM to abandon the bullish outlook.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, just below $1850 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid a modest USD uptick. The prevalent cautious mood helped limit the downside for the metal ahead of the FOMC decision.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.