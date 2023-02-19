WTI Price Analysis: Eyes further downside below $77.00

Share:

WTI holds lower grounds near two-week bottom, prints six-day downtrend.

Sustained trading below key DMAs, trend line join bearish MACD signal to favor sellers.

10-week-old horizontal support lures bears unless the Oil price remains below 100-DMA.

WTI crude oil remains depressed near $76.50 as it fades the late Friday’s bounce off 10-week low during early Monday in Asia. In doing so, the black gold remains below the convergence of the 21-DMA and the 50-DMA, as well as the downward-sloping resistance line from November and the 100-DMA.

Not only the sustained trading below the aforementioned key technical indicators but the bearish MACD signals also keep the WTI sellers hopeful.

That said, the previous day’s bottom surrounding $75.30 lures WTI bears at the latest, a break of which could quickly drag the Oil price towards a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since early December, near $73.00-72.70.

In a case where the black gold drops below $72.70, the late 2022 bottom surrounding $70.30 and the $70.00 psychological magnet will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, recovery moves will initially have to cross the 50-DMA and 21-DMA convergence surrounding $78.10 to convince short-term WTI buyers.

Following that, the aforementioned multi-day-old resistance line near $79.00 and the 100-DMA hurdle surrounding $80.70 could challenge the WTI bulls.

Should the energy benchmark rises past $80.70, January’s high near $82.70 and the last December’s peak of around $83.30 could act as the last defense of the Oil bears.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected