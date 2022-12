WTI touched $80.00 before shedding some cents but is biased higher according to technical readings in the daily chart . It is trading at its highest since December 5, recovering from a multi-month low of $70.08. December's monthly high was $83.33, a potential bullish target for next week. Should the black gold break beyond it, a rally towards $85.00 is on the table. Near-term dips will likely meet buyers at around $78.70, with the next support level at $78.15.

It is worth adding that US markets are due to close early this Friday ahead of the Christmas celebration, meaning volatility will likely remain limited throughout the rest of the day.

Also, Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the US, hit the wires and said that Washington is carrying out a "proxy war" against Moscow, adding that the hazard of a clash between Russia and the US is high.

Crude oil prices are up on Friday, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel nearing $80.00. Oil surges despite the soft tone of equities and US Dollar strength, helped by news coming from Russia, as Deputy PM Alexander Novak said that, due to the price cap, gas flows might be diverted from the EU to Asia. Additionally, he noted that Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7% in early 2023 as a response to price caps on crude and refined derivatives. The cuts could reach 500,000-700,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.