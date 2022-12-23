- Russia announced it might cut oil output early in January.
- US markets are due to close earlier on Friday amid the Christmas holidays.
- WTI retreated modestly after reaching a fresh monthly high.
Crude oil prices are up on Friday, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel nearing $80.00. Oil surges despite the soft tone of equities and US Dollar strength, helped by news coming from Russia, as Deputy PM Alexander Novak said that, due to the price cap, gas flows might be diverted from the EU to Asia. Additionally, he noted that Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7% in early 2023 as a response to price caps on crude and refined derivatives. The cuts could reach 500,000-700,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Also, Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the US, hit the wires and said that Washington is carrying out a "proxy war" against Moscow, adding that the hazard of a clash between Russia and the US is high.
It is worth adding that US markets are due to close early this Friday ahead of the Christmas celebration, meaning volatility will likely remain limited throughout the rest of the day.
WTI levels to watch
WTI touched $80.00 before shedding some cents but is biased higher according to technical readings in the daily chart. It is trading at its highest since December 5, recovering from a multi-month low of $70.08. December's monthly high was $83.33, a potential bullish target for next week. Should the black gold break beyond it, a rally towards $85.00 is on the table. Near-term dips will likely meet buyers at around $78.70, with the next support level at $78.15.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.66
|Today Daily Change
|1.53
|Today Daily Change %
|1.96
|Today daily open
|78.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.36
|Daily SMA50
|81.63
|Daily SMA100
|84.39
|Daily SMA200
|94.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.85
|Previous Daily Low
|77.02
|Previous Weekly High
|77.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.45
|Previous Monthly High
|92.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.0600 after US data Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.0600 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 4.7% in November and New Home Sales increased by 5.8%. These data, however, failed to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range near 1.2050
GBP/USD has struggled to make a decisive move in either direction after the US data and stayed within its daily range at around 1.2050. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.7% on a yearly basis in November.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 as US yields edge higher
Gold price retreated modestly after having tested $1,800 during the American trading hours. Following the PCE inflation and New Home Sales data from the US, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.