WTI Price Analysis: Crude drops below $60 after head-and-shoulders breakdown

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • WTI drops below $60 to hit the lowest since Feb. 22. 
  • The hourly chart shows scope for a deeper decline. 

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a North American oil benchmark, printed a low of $59.86 soon before press time, having confirmed a head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakdown, a bearish reversal pattern, on the hourly chart on Monday. 

Oil could drop further, as the H&S breakdown has opened the doors for $59.13 (target as per the measured move method). 

The case for a deeper pullback looks strong, with the daily chart flashing a bearish Doji reversal pattern. Further, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is diving out of a sideways channel in favor of the bears. 

Acceptance above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average at $61.55 would invalidate the bearish view. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 59.68
Today Daily Change -0.68
Today Daily Change % -1.13
Today daily open 60.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.4
Daily SMA50 54.3
Daily SMA100 48.46
Daily SMA200 44.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 62.82
Previous Daily Low 59.89
Previous Weekly High 63.72
Previous Weekly Low 58.81
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 59.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 58.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 62.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 65.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops to 0.7750 amid US dollar strength, ahead of RBA

AUD/USD drops to 0.7750 amid US dollar strength, ahead of RBA

AUD/USD trades close to 0.7750, extending retreat from 0.7780, aa the US dollar extends its recent advances amid risk-off market mood.  The dismal Aussie Building Permits data adds to the weight on the Aussie dollar. RBA decision awaited.

AUD/USD News

Gold drops back towards multi-month lows in the $1720s

Gold drops back towards multi-month lows in the $1720s

Gold has dropped back from Asia Pacific session highs around $1760 to trade just above last Friday’s multi-month sub-$1720 lows. Focus will be on a raft of tier one US data, stimulus and pandemic updates this week and gold could be choppy.

Gold news

Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout

Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout

Dogecoin price shows a lack of buying activity, which has led to its 45% descent from $0.087 to $0.048. In doing so, DOGE has flipped significant demand barriers into supply barriers. Therefore, upswings must have more oomph to slice through these levels.

Read more

GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3900 as King dollar dominates

GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3900 as King dollar dominates

GBP/USD remains on the backfoot in Asia, now testing the 1.3900 amid a  broadly stronger US dollar. The cable extends its bearish momentum into a fourth straight day on Tuesday, shrugging the vaccine and budget stimulus optimism. 

GBP/USD News

US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM

US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures