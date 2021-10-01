WTI Price Analysis: Bulls aim for swing highs near $76.50

- WTI is heading towards the weekly gains with monthly 9% gains in September.
- Bulls face resistance near the daily swing area $76.50 and $76.80.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto overbought zone with underlying bullish sentiment.
WTI prices are in no mood to slow down its previous momentum on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. The supply-chain bottlenecks underpins the demand for the crude oil. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $75.20, up 0.32% for the day.
WTI daily chart
On the daily chart, WTI has been in the continuous uptrend after testing the low of $61.79 on August 20. The prices have been consolidating near $75.60 for the past five-session, making it a crucial level to trend. If WTI sustains above the intraday high it would retest the previous day’s high of $75.90 as the first upside target.
WTI monthly chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone. Any uptick in the MACD could fuel the upside rally toward the high of $76.51 made this Tuesday followed by the 2018 high at $76.80.
Alternatively, if the prices move lower, they would lookout for the $74 horizontal support level as the first downside target and then march toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the low of $61.79 at $72.81.
Next, the bears would attempt to meet the low made on September 23 at $71.54.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|74.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.44
|Daily SMA50
|69.7
|Daily SMA100
|69.88
|Daily SMA200
|64.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.9
|Previous Daily Low
|73
|Previous Weekly High
|74.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.35
|Previous Monthly High
|76.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
