WTI Price Analysis: Bounces off weekly support to regain $117.00

- WTI pares intraday losses around multi-year high, rebounds from daily low of late.
- Monthly support line, 100-DMA restricts immediate downside before 200-HMA.
- Weekly resistance line guards recovery moves towards the highest levels since 2008.
- Firmer RSI, sustained trading beyond short-term key supports keep buyers hopeful.
WTI picks up bids to consolidate recent losses around $117.30, down 0.30% intraday during Tuesday’s Asian session.
The black gold rallied to the highest levels last seen during 2008 the previous day before reversing from $125.00.
The pullback moves, however, fail to conquer a nearby horizontal area surrounding $114.50-90.
As the steady RSI backs the commodity’s rebound, WTI crude oil prices are likely to revisit the latest peak surrounding $125.00.
However, a descending trend line from the previous day, near $118.90, as well as the $120.00 round figure may test the oil buyers.
Meanwhile, pullback moves below $114.50 will challenge a confluence of the 100-HMA and an ascending support line from February 25, near 111.80.
Following that, the 200-HMA level close to $103.60 holds the key to WTI’s further downside towards the $100 psychological magnet.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|117.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.9
|Daily SMA50
|87.98
|Daily SMA100
|82.04
|Daily SMA200
|76.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.05
|Previous Daily Low
|113.13
|Previous Weekly High
|114.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.74
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates below 0.7350 as commodities' rally takes a breather
AUD/USD is consolidating the rebound below 0.7350, as commodities' bulls take a breather, with both oil and gold prices pulling back. A jump in the Australian NAB Business Confidence underpins the AUD while the S&P 500 futures gain 0.25%.
Gold faces rejection once again at $2,000 amid improved mood
Gold looks to extend its oscillation in a narrow range of $1,961.07-2,002.67 going forward amid the absence of any fundamental trigger in the market. The precious metal is trading lackluster despite an improved market mood.
EUR/USD holds in a tight spot at the edge of the abyss, 1.0800 and ECB eyed
EUR/USD is attempting to correct higher in Asia, following the lead from yesterday's trade where the price established just ahead of 1.08 the figure where it was pinned near a 22-month low. Traders look to the ECB for clarification of the renewed dovish stance vs the Fed's hawkish pitch.
Dogecoin price to collapse to $0.09 despite recent rebound
Dogecoin price is currently down more than 13% from the March 1, 2022 high of $0.139 and 44% down from the 2022 high of $0.215. Buying pressure remains vacant as sellers slowly bleed DOGE lower and lower. A total absence of any technical support until the $0.09 price range.
Are we nearing the final days of the dollar?
The dishonest fiat Federal Reserve Note “dollar” is slowly dying and will eventually need to be replaced with something more trustworthy. Perhaps it will be presented to Americans as a series of dramatic monetary reforms.