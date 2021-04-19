WTI Price Analysis: Bears set to test critical support at $62.65

- Sellers return after WTI faces rejection above 50-HMA.
- The US oil clings to 21-HMA support just above the $63 mark.
- RSI turns bearish, key support at $62.65 appears at risk.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has wiped off early gains, now back in the red zone around the $63 mark, as sellers fight back control in the European session.
At the time of writing, WTI is flirting with the downward-pointing 21-hourly moving average (HMA) support at $63.07, modestly lower on the day.
The bearish pressures got revived after the US oil failed to find acceptance once again above the 50-HMA at $63.26.
The next cushion for the WTI bulls is aligned at the horizontal trendline support at $62.65, from where the price has rebounded on a couple of occasions.
An hourly closing below that level could expose the bullish 100-HMA cap at $62.36.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has edged into the bearish zone, backing the additional downside.
WTI one-hour chart
However, if the 50-HMA hurdle is scaled on a sustained basis, the bulls could look to challenge the April 16 high of $63.93.
Further up, the psychological $64.50 level will be on the buyers’ radars.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|63.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.46
|Daily SMA50
|61.21
|Daily SMA100
|55.47
|Daily SMA200
|48.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.93
|Previous Daily Low
|62.88
|Previous Weekly High
|63.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.77
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|64.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
