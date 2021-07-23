WTI Price Analysis: Bears remain hopeful below 13-day-old resistance

- WTI bounces off intraday low, reverses two-week downtrend.
- Key SMAs guard short-term upside, if not overbought RSI and resistance line stay ready to challenge bulls.
- Sellers need to conquer two-week-old horizontal support for conviction.
WTI licks its wounds around $71.49, down -0.10% on bouncing off daily low, ahead of Friday’s European session.
The energy benchmark keeps an upside break of a short-term horizontal hurdle but stays below the 100 and 200 SMAs. Also challenging the black gold’s short-term advances could be the nearly overbought RSI conditions and a downward sloping trend line from July 06.
Hence, the bulls need a strong push to the north to pierce through the tough hurdle, else the pullback becomes easier.
In doing so, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since July 08, around $70.30, followed by Thursday’s swing low near $69.60, could test WTI bears.
If at all the oil prices remain below $69.60, the $67.40 and the monthly low near $65.00 could return to the chart.
Alternatively, SMA confluence near $72.00–$72.20 guards the quote’s immediate advances ahead of the stated resistance line near $73.00.
Should the WTI bulls keep reins beyond $73.00, the $75.00 and the monthly high near $76.40 will be in focus.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|71.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.34
|Daily SMA50
|70.07
|Daily SMA100
|66.35
|Daily SMA200
|57.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.86
|Previous Daily Low
|69.7
|Previous Weekly High
|74.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.14
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on confirmed death-cross, focus on PMI
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 ahead of the Eurozone PMI reports. The euro remains weighed down by the ECB’s dovish bias and covid woes but a cautious optimism seems to put a floor under the prices. The pair confirmed a death cross on the daily chart, backing the bearish view.
GBP/USD: Weaker below 1.38 amid covid, Brexit woes, ahead of UK data
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid looming Brexit and covid concerns. Ireland’s DUP leader threatens to overrule border checks if PM signs NI protocol. UK coronavirus death toll stays firmer, return of lockdown feared. UK Retail Sales, PMI awaited.
Gold drops back towards $1800 as USD catches a fresh bid
Gold price has returned to the red zone once again after a temporary reversal seen on Thursday, as a test of the sub-$1800 levels keeps calling. Gold price is holding the lower ground while approaching the $1800 mark, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid amid a mixed action in the Asian equities.
Bitcoin price jumps as JP Morgan plans to offer retail clients access to cryptocurrency funds
AUD/USD is holding onto minor gains, having quickly retraced from four-day highs of 0.7402 reached in early Asia. AUD/USD turns south after facing rejection at the 200-HMA. Bulls now defend the 21-HMA, as RSI holds above 50.00. Escalating covid concerns cap the upside in the aussie.
Wall Street Update: Airlines take off, banks pay out, while jobless claims jump
Stock markets are in a calm mood ahead of the open on Thursday as the whipsaw of the last few sessions looks to have parted for calmer seas. So it begins for financial stocks who had their dividend restrictions lifted recently, with Bank of America increasing its dividend to a 2% yield.