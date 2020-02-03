WTI Price Analysis: Bearish MACD, break of 23.6% Fibonacci keep sellers hopeful

- WTI remains on the back foot while nearing 13-month low.
- Buyers will stay away unless prices settle beyond November month lows.
WTI keeps losses, despite bouncing off the recently flashed 13-month low of $49.77, while taking rounds to $50.00 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Given the black gold’s sustained break below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its big fall in the year 2018, coupled with bearish MACD signals, oil prices are likely to remain weak.
That said, early-January 2019 top nearing $49.40 and the late 2018 highs around $47.00 will be on the bears' radar during the energy benchmark’s further declines.
However, the year 2018 bottom close to 42.50/45 will give chances to buyers for entry.
Meanwhile, a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $50.60 offers immediate resistance ahead of $53.00 and $53.80 upside barriers.
Additionally, buyers will have to re-think on their bullish outlook unless WTI prices break November month low near $54.85.
WTI weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|50
|Today Daily Change
|-1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.29%
|Today daily open
|51.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.15
|Daily SMA50
|58.56
|Daily SMA100
|57.15
|Daily SMA200
|57.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.39
|Previous Daily Low
|51.05
|Previous Weekly High
|54.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.05
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|50.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|49.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|48.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.38
