WTI Price Analysis: 100-SMA, previous hurdle back buyers around $68.00

- WTI remains sidelined after two-day downtrend, defends bounce off short-term key supports.
- Steady RSI adds to the bullish bias amid sustained trading beyond important supports.
WTI seesaws around $68.10, after a two-day downtrend, during Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the oil benchmark defends the previous day’s U-turn from 100-SMA and the resistance-turned-support from August 06 amid steady RSI.
Given the quote’s ability to stay firmer beyond the short-term important support levels, WTI prices should recover.
However, a clear upside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 30 to August 23, around $69.25, becomes necessary for the buyers to retake controls.
Following that, the $70.00 will validate the black gold’s rally towards late July’s peak close to $73.90.
Meanwhile, the stated support line near $67.30 restricts immediate losses of the WTI prices ahead of the 100-SMA level of $67.00.
Also acting as crucial support is the August 09 swing low near $65.00, a break of which will direct bears toward the last month’s low near $61.70.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|68.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.16
|Daily SMA50
|70.13
|Daily SMA100
|68.29
|Daily SMA200
|61.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.11
|Previous Daily Low
|67.02
|Previous Weekly High
|68.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.73
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|67.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|65.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.22
