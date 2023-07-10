WTI Price Analisis: WTI consolidates gains after Friday’s rally

- The WTI price trades with losses near the $73.00 area, cutting a four-day winning streak.
- Weak NFPs from the US and dovish bets on the Fed made Oil prices rally on Friday.
- Eyes on inflation data from the US on Wednesday.
At the start of the week, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel trades with losses as investors take profits after closing a 4.63% weekly gain last Friday. Weak Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) made investors bet on a less aggressive Federal Reserve, favouring a positive market environment—eyes on crucial Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday.
Despite investors betting on a dovish bet amid lower-than-expected NFPs, they should keep an eye on sticky wage inflation as Average Hourly Earning increased in June, higher than the expected figures. In that sense, sticky prices give the Fed reasons to continue hiking so Wednesday's CPI figures will be crucial to give markets a better outlook of the US inflationary situation. As for now, markets are expecting the CPI headline figure to drop to 3.1% YoY in June from 4% and the Core measure to 5% from its previous 5.3%.
It's worth noticing that higher interest rates cools down economic activity and hence lowers Oil demand, pulling down its price, so hawkish bets on the Fed may fuel further downside for the WTI. As for now, the FedWatch tool suggests that a 25 basis point (bps) hike is already priced in for the next July meeting and the probability of another hike in 2023 hovers around 40%.
WTI levels to watch
On the daily chart, the technical outlook is neutral to bullish for the WTI. To confirm its positive stance, the bulls must consolidate above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $73.56 which could pave the way for another upwards leg. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in positive territory, as well as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Resistance levels: $73.56 (100-day SMA), $76.00,$77.80.
Support levels: $71.90,$70.60(20-day SMA), $69.50.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|73.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.4
|Daily SMA50
|71.13
|Daily SMA100
|73.63
|Daily SMA200
|77.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.85
|Previous Daily Low
|71.22
|Previous Weekly High
|73.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.77
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
