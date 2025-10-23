TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

WTI Oil returns above $60.00 amid US sanctions against Russian Crude

  • Oil prices rally nearly 8% from last week's lows, reaching levels above $60.00.
  • US has imposed additional sanctions on Russian Oil producers Lukoil and Rosneft.
  • Effective sanctions on Russian Oil are expected to reduce global crude supply.
WTI Oil returns above $60.00 amid US sanctions against Russian Crude
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Oil prices have accelerated their recovery with US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) returning to levels beyond $60.00 line as the US administration imposed new sanctions on Russia’s largest Oil companies, which are expected to restrict global supply.

The US Department of the Treasury announced further sanctions on the Russian major Oil exporters Lukoil and Rosneft, as a result of Russia’s lack of commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

Sanctions on Russian Oil ease oversupply fears

These measures, considered “tremendous” by US President Donald Trump, are aimed at cutting down funding for the Russian war machine and forcing Moscow to negotiate a peace process “in good faith”.

Trump said that he is also encouraging allies to adhere to these sanctions and reiterated an agreement with Indian President Narendra Modi to reduce purchases of Russian Crude in exchange for lower tariffs on products manufactured in India.

The sanctions are expected to block a significant portion of global supply, offsetting market concerns about an Oil glut. Meanwhile, producer countries continue to increase production, while the growth in the world’s major economies is subdued, and the uncertain trade scenario casts doubts on global demand.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD ticks lower to near 1.1600 in the European trading session on Thursday. The pair faces slight selling pressure as the US Dollar regains ground after Wednesday’s corrective pullback. A softer risk tone revives the haven demand for the Greenback amid renewed geopolitical and trade tensions. 

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar upside. Markets remain risk-averse amid fresh US-China tensions and US sanctions on Russian crude. Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling bears the brunt of increased BoE December rate cut bets. 

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold price edges higher above $4,100 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The ongoing US government shutdown and geopolitical tensions boost the Gold price, as it is viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty. 

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers