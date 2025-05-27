WTI Oil picks up, but is expected to find resistance at $62.00

- WTI Oil prices tick up but remain within previous ranges below $62.00.
- Market expectations of higher supplies are acting as a headwind for rallies.
- The technical picture is showing a lack of clear bias, with prices bouncing in a $3.5 range.
Crude prices are paring losses on Tuesday as the UK and US markets return from a long weekend on an upbeat market mood. Trump’s decision to delay tariffs on European products has eased concerns about severe damage to global growth and to Oil demand by extension. The market is still celebrating the news.
The current recovery, however, is likely to be short-lived, with fears of oversupply looming. A recent report from Goldman Sachs warns that a significant increase by non-OPEC suppliers will send WTI prices to $52 in 2026
WTI Oil technical analysis: Prices wavering without a clear bias
The technical picture shows crude prices looking for direction after the rejection at $63.45 resistance area was contained at the $60.00 psychological level.
The 4-hour RSI is wavering around the 50 line, highlighting a lack of clear momentum, but a bullish engulfing candle on Friday’s daily chart is a positive sign.
The intraday bias shows a mild bullish tone, which is likely to be halted at the $62.00 area, at the May 26 high. Above here, the top of the horizontal channel, at $63.50, would be exposed.
On the downside, supports are at the $61.00 intra-day low ahead of the May 15, 22, and 23 lows, at $60.00.
WTI Oil 4-Hour Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressred near 1.1350 as US Dollar finds demand ahead of data
EUR/USD holds sizeable losses near 1.1350 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar recovers from EU-US tariffs delay-led sell-off ahead of the mid-tier US economic data and the Senate tax debate.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3550, awaits US data, Senate tax debate
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.3550 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is correcting further from 39-month highs, facing headwinds from a tepid US Dollar recovery as the markets' focus turns from trade talks to US fundamentals and the Senate debate on Trump's tax bill.
Gold faces headwinds with US-EU talks and a stronger Greenback
Gold price sees losses grow on Tuesday, sliding below the $3,300 mark at the time of writing on Tuesday as improving risk-on mood and a stronger US Dollar are creating some issues for the Gold rally. President Trump said on Sunday that he agreed to an extension of deadline on the 50% tariff on the European Union until July 9.
BNB Price Forecast: BNB bulls aim above $700 as stablecoin and DEX activity surge
BNB stabilizes around $674 on Tuesday after a three-day recovery rally. On-chain data and technical outlook suggest a rally ahead as BNB breaks above the symmetrical triangle pattern, with Decentralized exchange volume and stablecoin activity surging.
Bitcoin rebounds to $109,000 as US-EU tariff delay helps sentiment recover
Bitcoin trades above $109,000 on Monday, recovering from Friday’s correction. Market sentiment improves as Trump’s EU tariff delay offers temporary relief, supporting risky assets.