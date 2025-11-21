West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $57.60 on Friday at the time of writing, down 1.90% on the day. The Crude Oil extends its three-day losing streak, slipping below the $58.00 level as investors reassess geopolitical risks in Eastern Europe amid signs that a potential peace agreement in Ukraine may be taking shape.

According to multiple media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to work on a US-backed proposal that includes territorial concessions to Russia and a reduction of Ukraine’s armed forces. These points, considered unacceptable just months ago, fuel expectations that a compromise could emerge faster than initially anticipated. The possibility of easing international sanctions on Moscow would increase global Oil supply and deepen the bearish pressure on prices.

This shift coincides with the implementation of new US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, an event already widely priced in by the market. In a scenario of diplomatic de-escalation, such measures could be softened, further strengthening expectations of increased Russian crude flows.

On the demand side, the backdrop remains fragile. Economic indicators released this week reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December, while the US Dollar (USD) remains strong. A firmer Greenback typically weighs on USD-denominated commodities by making them more expensive for international buyers.

Meanwhile, US Crude flows continue to adjust. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data confirmed a decline in commercial Crude inventories driven by strong exports, while increases in gasoline and distillate stocks point to weaker domestic demand, adding another layer of vulnerability to the market.

WTI remains under broad downward pressure as long as diplomatic momentum between Russia and Ukraine improves and global demand struggles to stabilize. Any rapid development on the geopolitical front could fuel heightened volatility in the short term.

WTI Technical Analysis: Remains bearish below descending trend line

WTI US Oil daily chart. Source: FXStreet

In the daily chart, WTI US OIL trades at $57.68. The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) continues to slope lower, and price holds beneath it, maintaining a bearish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls to 39.82, below the 50 midline, underscoring soft momentum. A horizontal line offers support around $56.00, where a break would expose further downside.

The descending trend line from $69.99 limits recoveries, with resistance aligned near $60.34. A topside break would open room for a corrective bounce toward the 100-day SMA at $62.62. While capped below the trend barrier and the falling average, the risk stays skewed lower. Failure to clear resistance would keep bears in control.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)