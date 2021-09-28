WTI north-run pokes $76.00, looks to yearly top as brighter mood favors oil bulls

- WTI prints six-day uptrend to refresh the three-month high.
- PBOC optimism, US stimulus chatters underpin oil buying amid softer USD.
- Chatters over oil demand returning to pre-pandemic levels add to the upside momentum.
- China headlines, Fedspeak and API Weekly Crude Oil Stock in focus for fresh impulse.
WTI takes the bids to refresh multi-day high near $75.98, up 0.95% to print a six-day uptrend during early Tuesday. In doing so, the oil benchmark aims for the yearly high of $76.40 as upbeat market sentiment joins hopes of further energy demand.
Market sentiment takes clues from China as the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) heavy liquidity injection, recently by 100 billion yuan, battles economic fears related to Beijing and Evergrande.
The Shenzen government investigates the wealth management unit of Evergrande and urged to repay investors. Furthermore, challenges to the world’s second-largest economy, emanating from power cuts adds to the fears for the pair sellers of late. The same backs Goldman Sachs to cut China's 2021 GDP growth forecast while the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) hints at a new threat to the chip shortage, namely power cuts in Beijing. Following that, the World Bank said, per Reuters, “Economic recovery in east Asia and Pacific faces a setback,” while revising down China’s GDP to 8.5% for 2021.
Furthermore, China's Industrial Profits eased to 10.1% YoY versus 16.4% expected in August.
Alternatively, US Fed policymakers have been optimistic of late and seek tapering while those from Asia-Pacific also eyes economic recovery, suggesting further energy demand.
The same help the oil giant British Petroleum (BP) to say, “Global oil consumption is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in Q3 2022, with Asia continuing as the center for oil-product demand growth.” The key energy firm also adds that Oil demand in 2022 is expected to see an average gain of 3.8 million bpd y/y, easing from a growth of 5.4 million barrels bpd in 2021.
It’s worth noting that the risk-on mood can be witnessed by S&P 500 Futures reversing the early Asian losses as well as the run-up of the US Treasury yields to a three-month high.
Moving on, the weekly industry stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior -6.108M, will be watched with updates over China and oil demand for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of late July tops near $73.90, coupled with a clear cross of the 18-day-old resistance line around $75.30, enables WTI bulls to pierce the yearly peak of $76.40 while targeting the October 2018 high of $76.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97%
|Today daily open
|75.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.56
|Daily SMA50
|69.38
|Daily SMA100
|69.59
|Daily SMA200
|63.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.61
|Previous Daily Low
|73.86
|Previous Weekly High
|74.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.35
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes as SHIB bulls prepare for 20% take-off
Shiba Inu price saw a massive uptrend on September 16 but was soon undone in the next couple of days as it approached a stable support floor. Investors can expect SHIB to launch here, retesting crucial resistance barriers.
Bond yields, energy crunch and US debt ceiling: Three risks that could derail markets
The most surprising thing in financial markets at the start of a new week was not the surge in the oil price or the fact that markets are treating the Evergrande default like it was yesterday’s news.