WTI loses ground below $74.50, investors focus on more supply

- WTI edges lower to $74.30 amid the rising oil supply.
- US crude oil inventories fell by 6.674M barrels for the week ending January 19 vs. 0.483M barrels gains previously.
- The rising geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea are a primary driver behind lower demand for oil.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $74.30 on Wednesday. WTI prices drift lower on the day as traders focus on increasing oil output in the US and rising supply in Libya and Norway.
According to the American Petroleum Institute weekly report on Wednesday, US crude oil inventories fell by 6.674M barrels for the week ending January 19 from the previous reading of 0.483M barrels.
Elsewhere, Norway’s crude production rose to 1.85M barrels per day (bpd) in December from 1.81M bpd the previous month, while Libya’s production was at 300,000 bpd. That being said, rising production might exert some pressure on WTI prices.
Apart from this, the sluggish economic recovery in China weighs on WTI prices, as China is the world’s largest oil importer. The weaker-than-expected GDP growth number for the fourth quarter of 2023 dampened oil demand.
On the other hand, the geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea might cap the downside of WTI prices. The Pentagon said on Monday that the US and British forces carried out a new round of strikes in Yemen, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the Iran-aligned group against Red Sea shipping.
Oil traders will monitor US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data on Wednesday. The US GDP data for Q4 will be released on Thursday and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) will be due on Friday. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|74.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.63
|Daily SMA50
|73.41
|Daily SMA100
|79.3
|Daily SMA200
|77.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.21
|Previous Daily Low
|73.4
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.63
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
