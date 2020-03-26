WTI keeps the consolidation alive below $24.00

- Prices of the WTI stay consolidative below the $24.00 mark.
- The EIA reported a 1.6M barrel build during last week.
- Crude oil stays under pressure despite US, Fed stimulus packages.
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are prolonging the weekly consolidation, navigating the sub-$24.00 region at the time of writing.
WTI looks to supply, demand for direction
The barrel of WTI is adding to Wednesday’s losses in the sub-$24.00 region, as traders keep ignoring the recently announced stimulus measures by the Federal Reserve and the US government.
Instead, the focus of attention in the oil market stays unchanged around the Russia-Saudi Arabia price war (on the supply side) and the predicted significant impact on the oil industry from the coronavirus fallout (on the demand side).
Also collaborating with the sour sentiment around oil, the EIA reported US crude oil inventories went up – albeit less than forecasted – by more than 1.6M barrels during last week and the US oil output ebbed a tad to around 13M barrels.
Moving forward, the next release on the calendar will be Friday’s usual report on the US drilling activity by Baker Hughes.
What to look for around WTI
Crude oil prices remain under heavy pressure in a context of heightened volatility and thin liquidity. As usual in the past weeks, prices of the commodity are hurt by a combination of demand and supply side drivers coming from the ongoing (and future) impact of the coronavirus on the global economy and the unabated Saudi Arabia-Russia price war, aggravated by the palpable possibility that the Kingdom could ramp up production to a record of 12.3Mbpd as soon as in April. A potential relief to this low-prices-scenario could come in the form of a US intervention, which is expected to morph into some sort of agreement between the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia, all aimed to bring in stabilization to the oil market.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is retreating 2.39% at $23.41 and a breach of $20.08 (2020 low Mar.18) would expose $17.12 (monthly low November 2001) and finally $10.65 (monthly low December 1998). On the upside, the next resistance aligns at $28.46 (high Mar.20) seconded by $33.70 (21-day SMA) and then $36.28 (high Mar.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 post-BOE, outrageous US data
US unemployment claims soared to 3.28million in the week ended March 20, distorted by the coronavirus crisis. BOE held fire this time. Dollar’s weakness behind the advance.
EUR/USD resumes advance, nears 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair has recovered its bullish poise, hovering around 1.0970 early US session. Wall Street in better shape than its overseas rivals.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to 2-week tops, around $1630 region
Gold reversed an early dip to sub-$1600 levels and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1629-30 region during the early North-American session.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.