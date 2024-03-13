WTI inches lower to near $77.70 despite a strong OPEC’s outlook for global demand

In February, US CPI (YoY) rose by 3.2%, surpassing estimates of 3.1%. The monthly index met expectations at 0.4%, higher than the 0.3% seen previously. Moreover, API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surprisingly fell in the week ending on March 8, with a decline of 5.521 million barrels, compared to an expected increase of 0.4 million barrels and the previous 0.423 million barrels. Traders will now focus on the upcoming EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change data.

Despite the rise in US inflation in February, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is still expected to initiate rate cuts in the summer. Lower borrowing costs are anticipated to bolster economic activities in the United States (US), potentially supporting Crude oil demand. Furthermore, a weaker US Dollar would decrease the cost of purchasing Crude oil for other nations, which in turn, would improve oil demand.

On Tuesday, OPEC kept its previous forecasts unchanged in a monthly report that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025. OPEC also said a "robust dynamic" for economic growth towards the end of 2023 was expected to extend into the first half of 2024 and raised its 2024 economic growth forecast by 0.1%.

West Intermediate Texas (WTI) oil price edges lower to near $77.70 per barrel during the Asian hours on Wednesday. However, Crude oil prices could receive upward support on a strong outlook for global demand. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and 2025.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.