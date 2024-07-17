WTI improves to near $80.00 due to declining US Oil stockpiles

WTI Oil price appreciates as the American Petroleum Institute (API) reports a decline in US Oil stockpiles.

API Crude Oil stock fell by 4.4 million barrels for the previous week, against the expected decrease of 33K barrels.

Oil prices struggled after the hawkish remarks from Fed member Dr. Adriana Kugler on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price recovers its intraday losses, trading around $80.00 per barrel during the European hours on Wednesday. The decline in the US Dollar (USD) contributes support for the crude Oil demand, underpinning the Oil prices.

Additionally, the Oil price receives support due to the declining Oil stockpiles in the United States (US), the world's largest Oil producer and consumer. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a decline of 4.4 million barrels in weekly crude Oil stock for the week ending July 12. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had estimated a smaller decrease of 33,000 barrels. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its official storage report later in the North American session.

However, prices of liquid gold faced challenges due to a slowing Chinese economy, which is reducing demand in the world's largest Oil-importing country. China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 4.7% year-over-year in the second quarter, compared to a 5.3% expansion in the first quarter and an expected 5.1%. This is the slowest growth since the first quarter of 2023.

Standard Chartered expects cuts from the People's Bank of China (PBoC) in rates and the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) as GDP growth decelerates in Q2. China’s growth drivers remain uneven, and trade tensions are rising, with the US and EU imposing new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

Additionally, Oil prices struggled due to the emergence of the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy stance after the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Dr. Adriana Kugler on Tuesday. Dr. Kugler indicated that if upcoming data does not confirm that inflation is moving toward the 2% target, it may be appropriate to maintain current rates for a while longer.