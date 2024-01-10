WTI improves to near $72.50 on US Crude stock decrease, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

- WTI price gains ground as US oil stock decreases in the previous week.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock fell to 5.215M against the expected decline of 1.2M.
- Iran-backed Houthi attacks on vessels raised concerns about disruptions to oil supply.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed to Israeli officials to normalize regional relations.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price trades higher near $72.50 per barrel during the Asian session on Wednesday, extending its gains for the second consecutive session. The recent rise in Crude oil prices can be attributed to several factors. The Crude stock data from the United States (US) revealed a reduction, exceeding market anticipations for the week ending on January 5. Additionally, concerns about oil supply were heightened as Iran-backed Houthi militants launched a significant attack on vessels in the Red Sea.
American Petroleum Institute (API) released the Weekly Crude Oil Stock report showed a decline of 5.215M against the expected fall of 1.2M. The previous reading was a 7.418M decline. US Energy Information Administration will release Crude Oil Stocks Change on Wednesday for the said period. Moreover, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that domestic Crude oil production in the United States will reach record levels over the next two years. However, the growth rate is expected to slow down.
The reported attack by Iran-backed Houthi militants on commercial merchant vessels in the Red Sea has raised concerns about the safety of maritime routes and potential disruptions to global oil supply. This geopolitical development adds to the existing tensions in the region and may contribute to increased volatility in oil markets.
CNBC reports indicate that attacks occurred in two locations: southwest of Mokha, and Hodeidah in Yemen. American officials state that around 50 merchant vessels were present in the area during the attack. Additionally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed during his visit to Israel, urging officials to make "hard choices" to foster normalization in the region.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|72.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.7
|Daily SMA50
|74.54
|Daily SMA100
|80.2
|Daily SMA200
|77.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.97
|Previous Daily Low
|70.59
|Previous Weekly High
|74.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.41
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
