WTI hovers below $59.00 as US-Iran tensions ease, weekly loss looms

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price moves little after two days of more than 3% losses, trading around $58.80 during the Asian hours on Friday. WTI price faces challenges as geopolitical risk premiums faded following easing fears of a possible US military strike on Iran. Crude Oil prices are heading for a modest weekly decline after three straight weeks of gains.

US President Donald Trump said he had stepped back from threats of military action after receiving assurances that further killings would not occur and executions would be halted. Market sentiment was also supported by reports that Israel and other regional allies urged Washington to delay any action, amid concerns over potential retaliation.

These developments lowered fears of an imminent conflict that could disrupt Iranian Oil output or key regional shipping lanes. However, analysts cautioned that risks have not disappeared, keeping markets alert in the near term. Analysts also maintained a bearish outlook, citing expectations of ample supply this year despite earlier OPEC projections for a more balanced market.

Oil major Shell on Thursday released its 2026 Energy Security Scenarios report, outlining a bullish outlook for long-term energy demand and Oil growth, with primary energy needs projected to be significantly higher by 2050, per Reuters.

According to another report by Reuters, the United States seized another Venezuela-linked Oil tanker in the Caribbean ahead of a scheduled meeting between President Donald Trump and opposition leader María Corina Machado. This marks the sixth vessel targeted under US sanctions on Venezuelan Oil, underscoring ongoing enforcement efforts against sanctioned shipments.