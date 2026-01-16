The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers near 0.5755 during the early European session on Friday. However, the upside for the pair might be limited in the near term after positive US economic data push out expectations for rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Data released on Thursday showed that US Initial claims for unemployment benefits declined 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 for the week ended January 10. This figure came in lower than the market consensus of 215,000 and was lower than the previous week of 207,000 (revised from 208,000).

The Greenback receives support from better-than-expected US Jobless Claims data, which boosts expectations that the Fed will hold interest rates in the next several months. Morgan Stanley analysts pushed back their bets for rate reductions to June and September, from January and April.

On the other hand, concerns over the Fed’s independence could weigh on the USD and act as a tailwind for the pair. US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he has no plans to fire Powell despite the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the Fed Chair, but it was "too early" to say what he would ultimately do.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) signaled that this might be the end of the easing cycle, with the forecast indicating the Official Cash Rate (OCR) could be on hold through 2026. However, RBNZ Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that the central bank retains "full optionality" and could cut again if the economy underperforms.