WTI holds losses near $66.50 ahead of US-China discussions, looming Fed decision

WTI declines due to market caution ahead of the US-China trade talks on the second day.

The Fed is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged in July.

President Trump cut the deadline for Russia to reach Ukraine peace deal.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges lower after registering more than 2.5% gains in the previous session, trading around $66.50 per barrel during the early European hours on Tuesday. Crude Oil prices face challenges as traders adopt caution ahead of the second-day United States (US)-China negotiations and Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision.

The Fed is widely expected to keep the benchmark interest rate steady between 4.25% and 4.50% on Wednesday. The FOMC press conference will be observed for any signs that rate cuts may start in September. Market participants will likely observe the upcoming data this week, including the Q2 Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report and July’s Nonfarm Payrolls, for further insight into the health of the US economy.

However, Oil prices gained ground as global trade sentiment improved following the United States (US)-European Union (EU) deal. This trade agreement imposed a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, helped avert a full-scale trade war between the two major allies that would have rippled across nearly a third of global trade and dampened the global Oil demand.

Traders await further developments on US-China trade talks. The discussions are set to resume on Tuesday, following over five hours of negotiations between top economic officials from both nations in Stockholm on Monday. However, US President Donald Trump also highlighted on Monday that countries refusing to negotiate separate trade deals could face tariffs ranging from 15% to 20%, well above the 10% rate set in April.

Oil prices also drew support from concerns of tighter global Oil supplies after Trump shortened the deadline for Russia to reach Ukraine peace deal. On Monday, Trump stated that Russia now has about 10 to 12 days to agree to a ceasefire or face potential “secondary sanctions,” revising the 50-day timeline he had set earlier this month.