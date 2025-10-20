TRENDING:
WTI holds losses near $57.00 due to OPEC+ oversupply concerns

  • WTI loses ground as OPEC+ members are expected to increase their production.
  • President Trump reiterated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would halt purchases of Russian Oil.
  • The data firm Kpler indicates that India’s imports of Russian Oil are expected to rise about 20% in October.
Akhtar Faruqui

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trims its recent gains from the previous session, trading around $57.00 per barrel during the Asian hours on Monday. Crude Oil prices face challenges amid concerns over rising global supply.

Last week’s International Energy Agency (IEA) report revealed expectations that the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, popularly known as OPEC+, may increase their production, citing its increase in projections for a market surplus.

Traders pay attention to further development on India’s decision to buy Russian Oil. US President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop purchasing Russian Oil, while warning that New Delhi would face “massive” tariffs if it failed to comply, per Reuters.

On Thursday, a White House official said that India has cut its Russian Oil imports by half, but Indian sources have not witnessed any immediate reduction. Reuters also cited sources saying that Indian refiners have already placed orders for November loadings, including some scheduled for December arrival, suggesting that any reduction may only be reflected in import data from December or January.

The commodities data firm Kpler suggests that India's imports of Russian Oil are set to rise about 20% this month to 1.9 million barrels per day, as Russia ramps up exports after Ukrainian drones hit its refineries.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

EUR/USD attracts some dip-buying following Friday's pullback from a two-week high amid a modest US Dollar weakness, led by dovish Fed expectations and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown. However, S&P's downgrade of France's credit rating might hold back the Euro bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the currency pair near the 50-day SMA pivotal hurdle.

GBP/USD regains positive traction as Fed rate cut bets and economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown undermine the US Dollar. However, expectations that the BoE could continue cutting rates gradually, along with worries about the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the crucial Autumn budget, could act as a headwind for the British Pound.

Gold attracts some dip-buying on Monday amid a combination of supporting factors. Trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions act as a tailwind for the precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and the US government shutdown underpin the USD, and support the commodity.

Bitcoin struggles to regain bullish momentum, hovering around $107,800 on Monday after a 5.49% drop last week. Ethereum slips below the key $4,000 level, hinting at further downside risks, while Ripple also trades under pressure as momentum continues to weaken.

Markets are bracing for a summit that feels less like diplomacy and more like a staring contest between tectonic plates. The Trump–Xi meeting at the upcoming APEC summit is being billed as a chance to “defuse” tensions — but traders know better. This isn’t détente; it’s leverage theatre at the edge of a resource war, where the currency isn’t dollars or data, but elements pulled from the earth’s crust itself.

The total cryptocurrency market liquidations have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last 24 hours. BNB, Solana, and Cardano declined over 10% in the same time period, resulting in the largest losses among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

