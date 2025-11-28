WTI holds ground near $59.00 as eyes on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains in the positive territory for the third successive session, trading around $59.00 per barrel during the Asian hours on Friday. Crude Oil prices edge higher as traders monitor progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that proposals from US President Donald Trump could help shape future agreements and expressed readiness for further negotiations. A breakthrough could eventually ease sanctions on Russian crude and unlock restricted supplies, though skepticism remains about any near-term deal, and even with one, a ramp-up in shipments would take time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that Ukrainian and US delegations will meet this week to refine a framework discussed in Geneva aimed at securing peace and establishing security guarantees for Kyiv.

Markets are also focused on Sunday’s virtual OPEC+ meeting, where the group is expected to keep its plan to pause output increases in early 2026, while attention may shift toward a longer-term review of member capacity.

Oil prices are finding additional support from expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, which could bolster economic activity and fuel demand. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now price in over an 87% chance of a 25 bps cut at the December meeting, up sharply from 39% a week earlier. Traders also anticipate three more cuts by the end of 2026 after reports that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is the frontrunner for the next Fed chair.