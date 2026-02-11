WTI holds gains near $64.50 on supply concerns, Indian demand boost

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price gains over 0.5%, trading around $64.50 per troy ounce during the early European hours on Wednesday. Crude Oil prices advance amid persistent supply concerns linked to escalating United States (US)–Iran tensions.

Reuters cited reports indicating that Washington may consider intercepting vessels transporting Iranian crude and could deploy an additional carrier strike group if negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program break down. Although initial talks last week were constructive, traders remain wary that a collapse in discussions could prompt US strikes on Tehran, threatening Iranian Oil exports or provoking retaliatory action.

Oil prices are further underpinned by rising demand from India, as refiners reduce Russian crude purchases to advance a trade deal with Washington, boosting imports from the Middle East and West Africa.

However, Crude prices may face downside pressure after an American Petroleum Institute (API) report showed a sharp stockpile build, with Weekly Crude Oil Stock surging by 13.4 million barrels for the week ending February 6, the largest increase since November 2023. This far exceeded Reuters’ survey estimates, which projected an average rise of around 800,000 barrels last week. Traders are now awaiting official weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) due Wednesday.

Market participants are also focused on OPEC’s (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) monthly market outlook later today, followed by the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) report on Thursday. The IEA has cautioned that supply is likely to outpace demand this year, potentially leading to a significant surplus.