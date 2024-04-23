WTI holds below $82.00 on easing Middle East tensions, hawkish Fed

- WTI loses momentum to nearly one-month lows of $82.00 on Tuesday.
- Easing tensions between Israel and Iran limits the WTI’s downside.
- A large build in the US stockpile in recent weeks and a hawkish Fed weigh on the black gold.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $82.00 on Tuesday. The black gold edges lower on the day as the concerns about a wider Middle East war fade. Later on Tuesday, oil traders will take more cues from the preliminary US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for April and the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock report.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that Iran does not plan to respond to Israel’s retaliatory strike launched, while Israeli authorities remained mostly silent. The absence of public statements afterward tends to imply that both sides are attempting to ease tensions. WTI prices drop to nearly monthly low as Israel's retaliatory attack on Iran was smaller than had been feared. However, any escalating tensions between Israel and Iran could limit the WTI’s downside from its lower price levels.
The increase in US crude oil inventories in recent weeks surpassed expectations, which exerts downward pressure on WTI prices. Furthermore, the hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) have led to a strong US Dollar (USD) and acts as a headwind for the black gold price. It’s worth noting that a strong dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Chicago Fed Austan Goolsbee said last week that with the strength of the labour market and elevated inflation, he believes the Fed's current restrictive monetary policy is appropriate, per Reuters.
On the other hand, hope for Chinese demand might offer some relief to WTI prices as China is the world's biggest oil importer. The Chinese government aims to accomplish this with the help of fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to lift the economy. ANZ economists expected China's economy to grow 4.9% in 2024, up from 4.2% previously. However, the Chinese property sector remains fragile and it has been a major drag on China's economy. Any negative sign about China’s economy could weigh on the WTI prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|82.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.91
|Daily SMA50
|80.76
|Daily SMA100
|77
|Daily SMA200
|79.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.18
|Previous Daily Low
|80.62
|Previous Weekly High
|85.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.05
|Previous Monthly High
|83.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises on risk-on mood, upbeat PMIs
The Aussie Dollar began the week on the front foot and registered gains against the US Dollar on Monday, gaining more than 0.54% as risk appetite improved. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades around 0.6449, up 0.01%.
EUR/USD steady near 1.0650 as markets gear up for PMI-heavy Tuesday
EUR/USD is testing the waters near 1.0650 after a quiet Monday saw the major pair flatline ahead of a densely-packed economic data docket. Both the US and the wider Eurozone area will see updates to Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures on Tuesday.
Gold dips amid reduced geopolitical tensions
Gold prices plummet sharply and retrace last week's gains, down more than 2.50% as the Middle East's woes abate. The pullback in the price of gold metal could be attributed to profit-taking, as mentioned by Jim Wyckoff of Kitco News, alongside some modest strength in the US Dollar.
Ethereum could see a brief rally, Justin Sun suspected of buying heavily
Ethereum's recent price movement hints at a potential rally despite ETH ETPs recording outflows. The recent price improvement follows the fourth Bitcoin halving and a suspected Justin Sun wallet purchasing large numbers of ETH.
After Monday's relief rally, attention shifts to earnings and policy fronts
With the easing of tensions in the Middle East, safe-haven demand reversed course; global stock markets experienced a modicum of relief. Indeed, in a classic relief rally fashion, Monday saw a rebound in the S&P 500, snapping a six-day losing streak.