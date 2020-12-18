WTI hits $49.00 amid stimulus, vaccine optimism

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • WTI briefly surpassed the $49.00/barrel mark on Friday and trades with gains despite equity market downside.
  • Crude traders continue to focus on positive vaccine news and US fiscal stimulus optimism.

Crude oil markets are defying downside being seen across US equities on Friday, with front-month WTI futures trading higher by more than a percent and briefly even surpassing $49.00. Unlike US equity markets, which are seeing trade distorted by a few technical factors (see here), crude oil markets seem much more focused on the ongoing positive market narratives of vaccine and US fiscal stimulus optimism.

FDA set to give Moderna Covid-19 vaccine EUA

Vaccine optimism and the prospect of a return to normal life (notably, a return to pre-Covid-19 levels of jet fuel demand as people start travelling internationally again) continues to offer crude oil markets support. During Friday’s Asia session, the US FDA informed Moderna that it will rapidly work towards issuance of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA is expected to grant the EUA as early as Friday, and this comes after an advisory panel on Thursday recommending the FDA issue EUA.

Congress nears agreement on stimulus

A deal has not been finalised between yet, but US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was positive on the state of discussions, saying that talks on relief are making significant progress and he more optimistic now than he was last night. Meanwhile, Democrat officials are talking about the prospect that the House of Representatives could vote on a deal as soon as tomorrow and Speaker of the House (and leader of the Democrat Majority there) Nancy Pelosi has just postponed her weekly news conference for a second time on Friday. That means she is likely still in talks, and hopefully means a deal is close.

At this point, markets see the prospect of Congress agreeing on a deal and passing it into law before the end of the year as almost inevitable, and by the sounds of it this could happen as early as this weekend. This will provide a welcome boost to the US economy and thus crude oil demand, hence the continued support for crude markets.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 49.08
Today Daily Change 0.48
Today Daily Change % 0.99
Today daily open 48.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.81
Daily SMA50 42.29
Daily SMA100 41.59
Daily SMA200 36.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.8
Previous Daily Low 47.97
Previous Weekly High 47.85
Previous Weekly Low 45.1
Previous Monthly High 46.31
Previous Monthly Low 33.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 48.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 48.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 48.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 47.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 47.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 49.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

