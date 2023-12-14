WTI gains ground on projections of reduced borrowing costs, hovers around $70.00

- WTI price moves upward on the sentiment of reduced borrowing costs in the future.
- Crude oil prices receive support as US EIA Crude Oil stockpiles are withdrawn by 4.259M barrels.
- Houthis attack on Norwegian commercial tanker might have impacted the Oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price seems to extend its gains for the second consecutive day, trading higher around $70.00 per barrel during the Asian session on Thursday. The Crude oil prices gained ground after the release of the US EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending on December 8, along with the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Interest Rate Decision to hold interest rates at 5.5% as widely expected.
EIA Crude Oil stockpiles are withdrawn by 4.259 million barrels more than the expected withdrawal of 0.65 million barrels.
The WTI price experienced an uptick in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, where market expectations are now leaning towards three rate cuts for 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish stance has fueled sentiments that lower interest rates can reduce borrowing costs, potentially boosting economic growth and, consequently, Oil demand.
Adding to the dynamics, the attack on a Norwegian commercial tanker by Yemen's Houthis has heightened concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East. The warning from Yemeni Houthi forces, advising ships to avoid traveling to Israel, adds a geopolitical element that might have impacted the Crude oil prices.
The positive sentiment surrounding economic activities in the United States (US) faces a potential setback due to the November release of downbeat Producer Price Index (PPI) data. This could contribute to a reduction in the consumption of Crude oil products. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the PPI (YoY) growth slowed to 0.9%, falling short of the expected 1.0%, while the Core PPI registered 2.0%, below the anticipated 2.2%.
Market participants are now turning their attention to the upcoming release of US Retail Sales data on Thursday, seeking further insights into the state of the US economy.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|70.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.97
|Daily SMA50
|78.99
|Daily SMA100
|81.78
|Daily SMA200
|77.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.09
|Previous Daily Low
|67.97
|Previous Weekly High
|75.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
