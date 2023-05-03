WTI flirts with 6-week lows in the sub-$70.00 zone

- Prices of the WTI breaks below the $70.00 mark.
- Recession fears continue to weigh on sentiment.
- The EIA will report on crude oil supplies later on Wednesday.
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) extended its sell-off to levels last seen back in late March, dropping below the key $70.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.
WTI hurt by recession concerns ahead of Fed
WTI prices have lost nearly 10% since Monday and retreated for the third session in a row in response to unabated fears surrounding a probable recession in the US economy, which could eventually impact the demand for the commodity.
These fears appear to have been bolstered by the imminent FOMC event, where another quarter-point rate raise is already priced in. The focus of attention, in the meantime, is expected to shift to Powell’s press conference and what the Committee might do in the next few months regarding the rate path.
Adding to the sour mood among traders are disappointing results from the Chinese manufacturing and services sector, which were published over the weekend.
Later in the NA session, the EIA will report on US crude oil inventories in the week ending April 28th.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is down 3.19% at $69.22 and the breach of $66.86 (low April 24) would open the door to $64.41 (2023 low March 20) and then $61.76 (monthly low August 23 2021). On the upside, the next hurdle comes at $76.92 (high April 28) followed by $79.14 (weekly high April 24) and finally $81.55 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
