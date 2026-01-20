West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices struggle to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the vicinity of mid-$58.00s, or a one-week trough, and oscillate in a narrow range during the Asian session on Tuesday. The commodity currently trades just below mid-$59.00s, nearly unchanged for the day amid mixed cues.

US President Donald Trump seems to have stepped back from earlier threats of intervention in Iran, reducing the likelihood of a US attack and easing concerns about supply disruption from a major oil producer. This, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices, though worries that a trade war between the US and Europe could impact demand cap the upside.

In fact, Trump vowed on Saturday that he would impose additional tariffs on goods from eight European nations that stand in his way to acquire Greenland. Major European Union states condemned the tariff threats over Greenland as blackmail and are preparing with a range of previously untested economic countermeasures should the duties go ahead on February 1.

This comes on top of heightened geopolitical uncertainties and continues to weigh on investors' sentiment. The anti-risk flow, along with reduced bets for two more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) assists the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to stall the overnight pullback from the highest level since December 9. This, in turn, further contributes to capping the black liquid.

Traders now look forward to the final US Q3 GDP report, which, along with the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, would provide more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and drive the USD demand. Apart from this, geopolitical headlines and developments surrounding the Greenland saga should provide some meaningful impetus to Crude Oil prices.