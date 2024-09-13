WTI flat lines around mid-$68.00s, seems poised to register modest weekly gains

WTI consolidates its recovery gains registered over the past two days amid mixed cues.

Concerns about slowing demand in China and the US cap the upside for Crude Oil prices.

Dovish Fed-inspired broad-based USD weakness offers support and helps limit losses.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude Oil prices struggle to capitalize on a two-day-old recovery move from the lowest level since May 2023 and oscillate in a range around mid-$68.00s through the first half of the European session on Friday.

Despite worries about output disruptions caused by Hurricane Francine in the US Gulf of Mexico, a dismal demand outlook is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the black liquid. In fact, both the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) lowered their demand growth forecasts earlier this week. This, to a larger extent, overshadows worries about output disruptions caused by Hurricane Francine in the US Gulf of Mexico and caps the upside for Crude Oil prices.

Meanwhile, the softer-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) report released on Thursday lifted bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its upcoming policy meeting on September 17-18. This, in turn, drags the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its lowest level since May 2023. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood across the global equity markets weighs on the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and lends support to the USD-denominated commodities, including Crude Oil prices.

Nevertheless, the black liquid remains on track to register modest weekly gains for the first time in the previous five, though the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of next week's central bank event risk – the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.