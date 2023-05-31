WTI finds short-term support near $67.50, downside looks likely amid hawkish Fed bets

- The oil price is gauged intermediate support around $67.50, however, the downside seems favored as Fed to raise rates further.
- A sharp decline in China’s factory activity indicated a bleak outlook for oil demand.
- OPEC meeting will remain in focus as oil-producing nations are expected to announce more supply cuts to support energy prices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have gauged intermediate support around $67.50 in the Asian session. The pullback move in the oil price to near $69.50 was capitalized by the market participants as a selling opportunity amid multiple bearish catalysts.
As United States consumer spending turned out to be resilient in April and their labor market conditions are still healthy, it seems that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is preparing for a fresh rate hike despite announcing that more rate hikes are less certain amid tight credit conditions by the US regional banks. Further monetary policy tightening by the Fed would deepen hopes of a recession in the US economy, which will have a significant impact on the oil demand.
On Wednesday, a sharp decline in China’s factory activity displayed a bleak outlook for oil demand. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported Manufacturing PMI at 48.8, lower than the estimates of 49.4 and the former release of 49.2. A figure below 50.0 is itself considered a contraction. It is worth mentioning that China is the largest importer of oil in the world and weak economic activities in China would have a significant impact on the oil price.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has found some cushion near 104.20 ahead of the US Employment data, which will provide guidance about the Fed’s interest rate policy.
Later this weekend, the OPEC meeting will remain in focus as oil-producing nations are expected to announce more supply cuts to support energy prices. Tensions between Russia and Saudi Arabia have remained elevated as the former has disrespected the pledge and pumping cheap oil into the global economy. The notion of production cuts by OPEC+ could be faded if Moscow continues to deliver oil at cheaper rates.
Regarding oil outlook, economists at Rabobank cited “Right now, we see OPEC+ staying the course and continuing the April cuts of 1.6m bpd. The surprise April cut boosted prices by $5-$7 for about three weeks. A second cut would display their fears more openly and indicates greater weakness; we construe a second cut as a bearish signal unless the cuts are extremely substantive.”
Going forward, oil inventory data for the week ending May 26 by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be keenly watched. Investors should note that US American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build-up of oil stockpiles on Tuesday by 5.202M barrels.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.77
|Today Daily Change
|-1.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.60
|Today daily open
|69.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.71
|Daily SMA50
|74.76
|Daily SMA100
|75.93
|Daily SMA200
|79.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.39
|Previous Daily Low
|69.08
|Previous Weekly High
|74.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.66
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|66.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades bounce off yearly low near 0.6500 as US ADP Employment Change, House voting looms
AUD/USD grinds near intraday high of 0.6510 amid Thursday’s mid-Asian session, after bouncing off the lowest levels in nearly seven months the previous day. The quote justifies its risk-barometer status as the US House of Representatives debate the much-awaited debt-ceiling deal.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0700 as USD Index sees more downside ahead of US Employment
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0690, after bouncing off a 2.5-month low, as Euro traders await the key political and economic developments surrounding Eurozone and the US early Thursday. The oversold RSI (14) seems to have triggered the EUR/USD pair’s corrective bounce off the lowest levels since mid-March.
Gold rebound eyes $1,990 and United States Employment clues
Gold price picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,967 amid early hours of Thursday’s Asian session as the US Dollar’s retreat joins hopes of the United States debt-ceiling bill’s passage through the House of Representatives.
Ethereum vs. SEC: Implications of Wahis’ insider trading settlement on ETH
Ethereum (ETH) is the subject of a new controversy, with the second-largest crypto finding itself in the rut after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled its insider trading case against the Wahi brothers.
Nothing say's summer like a rollercoaster ride
US stocks traded lower Wednesday, the final trading day of May, a month in which the S&P500 is almost flat, as markets digest signs of a tighter labour market, worsening business sentiment, and position ahead of a House and Senate vote on the debt ceiling agreement.